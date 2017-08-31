Veep congratulates Muslim counterparts on Eid al-Adha

First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri in separate messages on Thursday congratulated his Muslin counterparts on Eid al-Adha.

He also described Eid al-Adha as the manifestation of the most sincere altruism and servitude, IRNA reported.



'I hope we would be able to promote peace, calm, solidarity and sympathy among the Islamic states and remove the impacts of war, violence and terrorism from all the Islamic lands,' the first vice president added.