Funeral procession held for Iran's post-Revolution FM in Tehran

The funeral procession of the former Iranian foreign minister, Ebrahim Yazdi, who was hospitalized in a clinic in Turkey during the past two weeks was held here on Thursday.

Ordinary people, Iranian politicians and political activists as well as Yazdi's like-minded personalities were present in the funeral ceremony.



After the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, Yazdi along with late Imam Khomeini returned home from exile in France and later became deputy prime minister when the interim government of Mehdi Bazargan took office in the same year.



When the then Iranian foreign minister Karim Sanjabi resigned after almost three months, Yazdi was chosen as Sanjabi's successor.



After Bazargan's death in 1995, Yazdi succeeded him as secretary general of Nehzat-e Azadi-ye Iran (Freedom Movement of Iran).



Yazdi is to be buried in the cemetery of Tehran known as Behesht-e Zahra.



Eight months ago, Yazdi, who was suffering from prostate cancer and old age, underwent a surgery in Izmir after he failed to travel to US for the same purpose when the US government refused to issue a visa for him due to the January visa ban imposed by US President Donald Trump.



On January 27, Trump imposed visa ban on the nationals of seven Muslim countries, including Iran. A few days later, the order was suspended by an American judge; however, the US president signed a new visa order on Monday (March 6) that imposed ban on the six Muslim nations. In his new order, Trump exempted Iraq.