Lebanon fully liberated from Daesh terrorists: Hezbollah leader

News ID: 199697 Published: 0326 GMT August 31, 2017

The secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement has praised the victories recently achieved by the movement’s fighters and army soldiers in the fight against Daesh Takfiri terrorists, stressing Lebanon’s soil has been fully liberated from the extremists.

Addressing his followers via a televised speech from the Lebanese capital Beirut on Thursday evening, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah described the gains against the terrorists as the Second Liberation after the withdrawal of Israeli military forces from southern Lebanon and Western Beqaa region in 2000.

KeyWords