RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0542 GMT August 31, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199697
Published: 0326 GMT August 31, 2017

Lebanon fully liberated from Daesh terrorists: Hezbollah leader

Lebanon fully liberated from Daesh terrorists: Hezbollah leader

The secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement has praised the victories recently achieved by the movement’s fighters and army soldiers in the fight against Daesh Takfiri terrorists, stressing Lebanon’s soil has been fully liberated from the extremists.

Addressing his followers via a televised speech from the Lebanese capital Beirut on Thursday evening, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah described the gains against the terrorists as the Second Liberation after the withdrawal of Israeli military forces from southern Lebanon and Western Beqaa region in 2000.

 
   
KeyWords
Lebanon
liberated
Daesh
Hezbollah leader
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1157 sec