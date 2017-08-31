Hundreds of protesters rally in New York against Trump’s immigration policy

The protesters, which included a coalition of immigrants rights groups, gathered outside Trump Tower in Manhattan on Wednesday in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

The activist carried signs that read "Deport Trump" and "Stand up for immigrants" and chanted, "Say it loud, say it clear: Immigrants are welcomed here."

Many demonstrators criticized Trump as a demagogue who has unfairly portrayed undocumented immigrants as criminals and inherently suspicious.

DACA is an American immigration policy founded by the administration of former President Barack Obama in June 2012.

Under the program, undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children, are temporarily allowed to live, work and go to school in the country if they pass background checks.

DACA applies to immigrants who came to the US before their 16th birthday, who were younger than 31 before 2012, haven’t been convicted of any crimes, and are in school, graduated from school or are honorably discharged veterans of the military.

Supporters of DACA argue the program helps stabilize families and secure jobs for young people.

"Donald Trump needs to take a strong stand now to protect DACA rather than continue to sympathize with white supremacists like Joe Arpaio," Steven Choi, executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition, said as the protesters gathered.

Trump is reportedly considering ending the policy, which he had promised to get rid of during his presidential campaign. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters last Friday that the program continues to be under review.

Trump’s immigration policies have sparked protests both inside the US and abroad since he took office in January.

Trump has pledged to deport millions of undocumented immigrants and keep Latin American immigrants from illegally entering the country by building a wall on the border with Mexico.