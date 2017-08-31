Iran sticks to key limits of nuclear deal - UN watchdog

Iran has remained within key limits on its nuclear activities stipulated in its 2015 deal with world powers, a UN atomic watchdog report said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

The report was the third since the January inauguration of US President Donald Trump, who has called the 2015 agreement between six major powers and Iran, reached under his predecessor Barack Obama, “the worst deal ever negotiated” and voiced suspicions Tehran is not fully complying with its terms.

Iran’s stock of low-enriched uranium as of Aug. 21 was 88.4 kg (194.89 pounds), well below a 202.8-kg limit, and the level of enrichment did not exceed a 3.67 percent cap, according to the confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report sent to IAEA member states and seen by Reuters.

Iran’s stock of so-called heavy water, a moderator used in a type of reactor that can produce plutonium, stood at 111 tons, below a 130-tonne limit agreed by the parties to the deal.

The UN watchdog’s report said Iran restarted production of heavy water on June 17 after a maintenance shut-down of the plant which started on April 27.

The 2015 accord lifted all international sanctions against Iran in return for putting some limits on Tehran nuclear energy program.

The Trump administration has been pushing the IAEA to check military sites in Iran, not just declared nuclear installations, to verify it is not breaching the deal. But for this to happen, UN inspectors must believe such checks are necessary and so far they do not, officials say.