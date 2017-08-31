EU faces growing rift over how to govern bloc: Analyst

The European Commission, one of the institutions of the EU, “is starting to show sign of panic because they are realizing the big fundamental issue is the increasing gap appearing between the French and German political elites and the populations in the European community as a whole,” Dr. Rodney Shakespeare told Press TV on Wednesday.

“The elites want a deepening and a tightening and greater control of the European Commission and the masses of people do not want that,” Shakespeare said.

“The European Commission is showing signs of panic…and there is likely to be a new typew of Europe in the future,” he added.

The European Union’s Chief Negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier warned Britain on Monday to start "negotiating seriously" as London and Brussels launched a third round of tense Brexit talks.

Barnier, a former French foreign minister and EU commissioner, sharply warned his counterpart that a recent flurry of British position papers has failed to resolve differences.

So far, the two sides have failed to reach a meaningful agreement on the issues of citizens' rights, the Irish border and the divorce bill.

The EU insists that the UK should address these areas before proceeding to other matters.

European officials are growing frustrated with what they call the “intra-UK debate” on what the British position should be in the talks.

There will be two more rounds of negotiations in September and October before March 2019 when the Brexit deadline will be due.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has openly stated that she would take the country out of the EU even if she fails to strike a deal with the bloc, but Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has asked for a softer approach that involves retaining Britain’s access to the EU’s tariff-free single market.