Ancient whales were fierce predators, not filter feeders

UPI A team of Monash University paleontologists stand next to an ancient whale skull and the 3D model of the whale's surprisingly sharp teeth.

Whales once ignored krill, and instead stalked sizable prey, new research suggested.Whales haven't always been predominantly filter feeders. Baleen whales — the world's preeminent filter feeders and the largest mammals in the world — used to have well-defined teeth, UPI reported. But until now, researchers weren't exactly sure how ancient whales put their teeth to use. New analysis of ancient whale fossils suggested their teeth were surprisingly sharp. Paleontologists at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, used 3D scanners to image ancient whale jaws and teeth from fossils collections all over the world. The researchers used their analysis to model the teeth of ancient baleen whales, the ancestors of the southern right whale and the blue whale. Their models revealed sharp, powerful teeth capable of chomping large fish. Alistair Evans, an associate professor of biological sciences at Monash, said, "Predators that kill and chew their prey need sharp teeth with cutting blades. "By contrast, species that use their teeth as a sieve have blunt teeth with rounded edges that help to filter prey from water. "We found that ancient whales had sharp teeth similar to lions and dingoes so it likely they used their teeth to kill rather than filter.” The latest findings — detailed in the journal Biology Letters — suggested filter feeding emerged later in the evolution of whales. Evans said, "Our findings provide crucial new insights into how the biggest animals ever evolved their most important trait: Filter feeding. "Filter feeding is the defining trait of modern whales — there are few ways in which this unique strategy could have evolved from tooth-bearing, predatory ancestors, and our study firmly rules out one of them."

