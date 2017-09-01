RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0940 GMT September 01, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199711
Published: 0514 GMT September 01, 2017

Eurozone inflation rate rises to 1.5%

Eurozone inflation rate rises to 1.5%
GETTY IMAGES

The inflation rate in the eurozone rose to a higher-than-expected 1.5 percent in August, according to Eurostat, the European Union's statistics office.

The preliminary estimate for the month was up from July's rate of 1.3 percent, BBC wrote.

Inflation in the 19-nation bloc remains well below the European Central Bank's target of close to, but below, two percent.

Separately, the unemployment rate in the eurozone was unchanged at 9.1 percent in July, its lowest since February 2009, also according to Eurostat.

The biggest driver of inflation was the cost of energy, which went up by four percent. Processed food and tobacco prices increased by two percent.

Core inflation, which strips out those more volatile elements, was unchanged at 1.2 percent.

The figures could put pressure on the European Central Bank to tighten its monetary policy when policymakers meet next week.

A breakdown of the unemployment figure shows that some countries performed better than others. The jobless rate in Germany, the largest economy in the zone, fell from 3.8 percent in June to 3.7 percent in July, while Spain's jobless rate, the eurozone's highest, remained unchanged at 17.1 percent.

However, the French unemployment rate went up from 9.6 percent to 9.8 percent, while Italy's rate increased from 11.2 percent to 11.3 percent.

   
KeyWords
Eurozone
inflation
inflation rate
inflation rate rises
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1184 sec