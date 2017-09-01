Eurozone inflation rate rises to 1.5%

The inflation rate in the eurozone rose to a higher-than-expected 1.5 percent in August, according to Eurostat, the European Union's statistics office.

The preliminary estimate for the month was up from July's rate of 1.3 percent, BBC wrote.

Inflation in the 19-nation bloc remains well below the European Central Bank's target of close to, but below, two percent.

Separately, the unemployment rate in the eurozone was unchanged at 9.1 percent in July, its lowest since February 2009, also according to Eurostat.

The biggest driver of inflation was the cost of energy, which went up by four percent. Processed food and tobacco prices increased by two percent.

Core inflation, which strips out those more volatile elements, was unchanged at 1.2 percent.

The figures could put pressure on the European Central Bank to tighten its monetary policy when policymakers meet next week.

A breakdown of the unemployment figure shows that some countries performed better than others. The jobless rate in Germany, the largest economy in the zone, fell from 3.8 percent in June to 3.7 percent in July, while Spain's jobless rate, the eurozone's highest, remained unchanged at 17.1 percent.

However, the French unemployment rate went up from 9.6 percent to 9.8 percent, while Italy's rate increased from 11.2 percent to 11.3 percent.