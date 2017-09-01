Study shows sequencing all 24 chromosomes reveals rare disorders

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) recommend extending noninvasive prenatal testing to all 24 human chromosomes to detect genetic disorders.

The standard method of genomic testing performed during pregnancy targets extra copies of chromosomes 21, 18 and 13 but rarely includes all 24 human chromosomes, UPI reported.

Dr. Diana W. Bianchi, chief of the Prenatal Genomics and Therapy Section at NIH's National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), said, "Extending our analysis to all chromosomes allowed us to identify risk for serious complications and potentially reduce false-positive results for Down syndrome and other genetic conditions."

Pregnant women often request noninvasive screening to detect possible genetic abnormalities in their unborn baby.

The tests typically only focus on Down syndrome and other common trisomies, conditions where there are three copies of a certain chromosome instead of the standard two.

For the study, published in Science Translational Medicine, researchers analyzed DNA sequence data from 90,000 samples of maternal plasma.

The study group was made up of a US cohort of 72,972 samples and an Australian cohort of 16,885 samples.

Researchers found 328 samples in the US cohort that were classified as abnormal and 71 in the Australian cohort with 60 samples containing a rare trisomy.

Trisomy 7 was found in both cohorts along with trisomy 15, 16 and 22.

Dr. Mark Pertile, head of the division of reproductive genetics at Victorian Clinical Genetics Services, part of Murdoch Children's Research Institute in Melbourne, Australia, said, "We found that pregnancies at greatest risk of serious complications were those with very high levels of abnormal cells in the placenta.

"Our results suggested that patients be given the option of receiving test results from all 24 chromosomes."

Researchers were able to link 22 samples with early miscarriage, including 13 of 14 samples with trisomy 15 and three of five samples with trisomy 22.