Iran willing to strengthen bonds among Muslim countries of region

President Rouhani had a phone call with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and expressed Iran’s willingness to strengthen bonds among Muslim countries of the region.

In the phone call that took place on Thursday, Dr. Rouhani voiced Iran’s readiness to cement ties with Qatar as a friend and brother country and congratulated Eid al-Adha to him, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that what is being imposed on Qatar is unjust leading to more tension among countries of the region”, mehrnews.com wrote.

Iran will do its best to help the Qatari government and people and contribute to regional stability, Rouhani added, stressing the need for consultation between the two countries on regional issues and strengthen the bases of cooperation as well as collaboration to serve common interests.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also congratulated Eid al-Adha to President Rouhani, the Iranian government and nation adding, “Qatar is willing to deepen and cement relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields and this development is beneficial to both nations and the region”.

He also appreciated Iran’s policy in supporting Qatar during unjust sanctions imposed on the country, adding, “the people and government of Qatar are grateful to Iran for opening its borders to Qatar and will not forget it”.

“The outlook of Tehran-Doha cooperation and relations in all political, economic and cultural fields is very bright and promising and Qatar is ready to take advantage of this historical opportunity to deepen ties with Iran in all fields of mutual interest”.