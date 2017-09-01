Syrian army asserts control over 1000s of kilometers

Syrian troops hold up a Syrian flag in the central Syrian town of al-Sukhnah, situated in the county’s large desert area called the Badiya, on August 13, 2017 as they clear the area after taking control of the city from Daesh terrorists. (Photo by AFP)

Backed by Russian airpower, Syria’s army and its allies have managed to return government control to a sprawling area spanning three provinces across the country’s general central area.

The areas liberated from Daesh terrorists measure roughly 3,000 square kilometers (1158 square miles) and straddle the provinces of Homs, Dayr al-Zawr, and Homs, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Friday, presstv.ir wrote.

The recaptured territory comprises the strategic al-Beshri mountain range, a former valued Daesh stronghold.

Having established its firepower over the mountains, the Syrian army can now step up its attacks against the terrorists in many towns and villages in Dayr al-Zawr’s western countryside.

Notably facilitating the gains was the Syrian army’a recapture in June of the oil fields located in Raqqah’s southern countryside, which brought government troops to the vicinity of the mountainous area.

Daesh is on its last legs both in Iraq and Syria in the face of the two countries’ armed forces.

Russia has said the remaining Daesh members are gathering moving from Raqqah and the Iraqi city Mosul to Syria’s Dayr al-Zawr Province for their last stand.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said the terrorist onrush towards the city showed that Daesh recognized “the fact that the staging area around Dayr al-Zawr is the last stronghold of the international terrorists on Syrian soil.

Separately, the Observatory said the United States-led coalition, which has been purportedly fighting Daesh in Syria since 2014, had conducted 10 heliborne operations transferring Daesh’s hirelings, elements, and local and foreign ringleaders, who have cooperated with the coalition.

The most recent of the operations, it said, saw three coalition helicopters performing a related task in al-Sawh District in Dayr al-Zawr’s western suburbs on Wednesday.

Citing informed sources, the monitor said the coalition has been taking its mercenaries, many of whom are Daesh members, to their positions of deployment in copters.