Seven school girls, two others, killed in Iran road accident

A bus carrying high school students overturned in Iran’s southern Hormozgan Province, leaving at least nine people dead, including seven school girls, and 34 others wounded, IRNA reported.

Hassan Nouri, an emergency official, said that a female instructor, and a male assistant driver have also lost their lives, ISNA said.

The incident happened near the city of Darab, some 170 kilometers southeast of the province’s capital, Shiraz.

The bus carrying 45 mostly junior high school students was heading from Bandar Abbas to the city of Shiraz in Fars Province.

The girls were planning to attend a national conference of talented students in the city of Shiraz.

Reports say around 13 of those injured are in critical condition.

Initial investigations indicate the crash was caused by the exhaustion and sleepiness of the bus driver, according to Nader Rahmani, a senior traffic police official, Press TV reported.

However, the IRNA report quoted MP Hemayat Mirzadeh as saying that members of the Parliament’s Education Commission have been following the issue on phone and it is soon to say anything about the exact cause of the accident before receiving complete reports.