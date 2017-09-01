Leader issues 2017 Hajj pilgrimage message

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a message on the occasion of the Muslim Hajj pilgrimage season.

In his message, Ayatollah Khamenei urged Muslim nations to foster unity and prevent ethnic and religious militancy.

He also called for action to address “catastrophic incidents” like those in Yemen, Myanmar and the Palestinian territories, Press TV reported.

The message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Compassionate, the Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the Worlds, and peace and greetings be upon our Master, Muhammad (PBUH) – the Final Prophet – and upon his immaculate household and his chosen companions.

I thank God Almighty for bestowing, this year too, the blessing of performing Hajj on an abundant number of believers from across the world so that they can benefit from this refreshing and blessed spring and can be in the vicinity of God Almighty’s House, engaging in worship, supplication, remembering God, and seeking closeness to God on the days and nights whose precious and auspicious hours can touch hearts and purify and ornament souls like a miraculous medicine.

Hajj is a mystifying act of worship, and the Noble House (the Grand Mosque of Mecca) is a place full of divine blessings and an embodiment of Allah the Exalted’s signs and symbols. Hajj can help pious, humble and wise servants of God achieve spiritual heights. It can make them become lofty and enlightened individuals. It can make them become insightful and courageous elements who are prepared to take action and engage in jihad (endeavor for the sake of God). Both spiritual and political, in individual and social aspects, are completely outstanding and visible in this unique obligation; and today the Muslim community is in dire need of both of these aspects.

On the one hand, the magic of materialism is busy beguiling and annihilating [humanity] by using advanced instruments; on the other hand, the policies of the system of domination are instigating sedition and fueling the fire of discord among Muslims and turning Islamic countries into an inferno of insecurity and disagreement.

Hajj can be a cure for both of these grave maladies that the Islamic Ummah is suffering from. It can purge hearts of impurities and enlighten them with the light of piety and understanding; it can open eyes to the bitter realities of the world of Islam; it can strengthen one’s determination in order to confront those realities; it can make one’s steps firm and prepare hands and minds to take action.

Today, the world of Islam is suffering from insecurity: moral, spiritual and political. This is mainly due to our negligence and the brutal invasion of the enemies. We, as Muslims, did not carry out our religious and rational duties in the face of the invasion of the vicious enemy. We forgot to be both “strong against unbelievers” and “compassionate with one another” [The Holy Qur’an, 48: 91].

This has led to the Zionist enemy provoking sedition in the heart of the Muslim world, while we as Muslims – by ignoring the definite duty of saving Palestine – are busy with the domestic wars in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Libya and Bahrain, and with confronting terrorism in Afghanistan, Pakistan and the like.

The heads of Islamic countries and political, religious and cultural figures in the world of Islam have heavy responsibilities on their shoulders: The responsibility of creating unity while preventing everyone from [engaging in] ethnic and religious militancy; the responsibility of informing nations of the enemy’s methods and the treachery of arrogance and Zionism; the responsibility of equipping everyone for the purpose of confronting the enemy in the various arenas of hard and soft wars; the responsibility of urgently preventing catastrophic incidents in Islamic countries – the bitter examples of which, such as the events in Yemen, are today a source of sorrow and protest throughout the world; the responsibility of supporting firmly the oppressed Muslim minorities, such as those in Myanmar; and most importantly, the responsibility of defending Palestine and offering unconditional cooperation and assistance to a people who have been fighting for their usurped country for nearly 70 years.

These are important responsibilities that fall on our shoulders. Nations should demand their fulfillment from their governments, and outstanding figures should try to achieve them with firm determination and pure intentions. These tasks are the definite embodiment of helping God’s religion, which will definitely be followed by divine assistance on the basis of God’s promise.

These are parts of the lessons of Hajj and I hope that we can understand and act on them.

I pray that God accepts your Hajj. I would like to commemorate the martyrs of Mina and Masjid al-Haram, and I ask God the Merciful and the Benevolent to elevate their ranks (in Heaven).

Greetings and Allah’s mercy be upon you.

Seyyed Ali Khamenei