10-man Iran holds South Korea

Iran’s Ramin Rezaeian (R) battles Hwang Hee-chan for the ball in the 2018 World Cup Asian qualifiers in Seoul World Cup Stadium, South Korea, on August 31, 2017. LAGARDÈRE SPORTS

Korea Republic was unable to break down 10-man Iran in Group A of the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 qualifiers on Thursday as a 0-0 draw with the group winner leaves the table firmly in the balance ahead of the final round of fixtures next week.

In a frantic opening 20 minutes at Seoul World Cup Stadium, the host should have taken the lead on 18 minutes but Jang Hyun-soo headed wide from just a few yards out, before Iran’s Reza Qoochannejad shot over from a similar distance soon after, the-afc.com reported.

But six minutes after the interval, the visitor was reduced to 10 men when Saeid Ezzatolahi saw red for making contact with Kim Min-jae in an off-the-ball incident to hand Korea Republic the momentum.

The home side then took control of the game but Iran’s defense remained resolute and Kwon Chang-hoon curled his free-kick just over with 12 minutes remaining as Shin Tae-yong’s team desperately sought the all-important goal.

Veteran striker Lee Dong-gook was brought on to a standing ovation in the dying minutes but the Taeguk Warriors were unable to find the breakthrough as Iran maintained its record of having yet to concede in qualifying.

The draw leaves Korea Republic two points above both Uzbekistan and Syria after the Uzbeks lost 1-0 to China and Syria defeated Qatar 3-1 in simultaneous kickoffs with the Koreans now needing a win in Tashkent to guarantee their progression to a ninth successive FIFA World Cup.

‘Iranians deserve world’s recognition’

Carlos Queiroz was full of praise for his players after the goalless which draw in Seoul stretched Iran’s unbeaten run to nine games.

“It was very tough, I don’t know if it was a great game but it was a wonderful fight,” said Queiroz, who has guided Iran to successive FIFA World Cups for the first time in its history.

“Especially in the second half when they were a man down, I was very proud because it is unbelievable the way we have grown as a team with a sense of togetherness.

“We don’t think about [the unbeaten run], it is only an outcome of our performances. We try to defend well, we try to attack well and when you saw the character of our players today, things become easier.”

In his six-and-a-half-year spell in charge of Iran, Queiroz has also seen his team become the highest-ranked Asian side in the FIFA World Rankings.

The current campaign began with a 2-0 victory over Qatar, with five wins and three draws following as Iran has proven the dominant force in Group A and now sits seven points clear in the standings.

Iran will next return to Tehran for its final fixture against Syria on Tuesday and will be looking to round off a memorable year ahead of a World Cup where the Asian giant will fancy its chances of springing a few surprises.