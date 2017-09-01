PSG seals deadline day deal for Mbappe

Kylian Mbappé celebrates his goal for France in a 4-0 victory over Netherlands in the World Cup 2018 European qualifiers at the Stade de France in Paris on August 31, 2017. JEAN CATUFFE/GETTY IMAGES

Paris Saint-Germain clinched a sensational deal to prize wonder kid Kylian Mbappe away from Monaco on Thursday in a move scheduled to become the second most expensive transfer in history.

Less than a month after the world-record arrival of Brazilian icon Neymar in the French capital, and only hours before a record-breaking transfer window closed, 18-year-old Mbappe joined PSG on a season-long loan, AFP reported.

The France striker is expected to sign a permanent deal for €180 million ($215 million) next year in a move designed to prevent PSG falling foul of UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations.

"It is with great joy and pride that I join Paris Saint-Germain," said Mbappe, who scored his first France goal in a 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Netherlands shortly after the deal was announced.

"I really wanted to be a part of the club's project, which is one of the most ambitious in Europe."

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi hailed Mbappe, who exploded onto the scene last season during Monaco's run to the French title, as a star of the future.

"Among players of his age, he is without doubt the most promising in the world," he said.

“Under our colors, in the midst of truly great players, Kylian will continue his progression in a way that will also benefit the French national team in the months and years to come. With his arrival, more than ever, our supporters will have plenty to cheer about.” PSG president added.