Farabi Cinema Foundation sold rights for 64 Iranian films in four years

Art & Culture Desk

Iran's Farabi Cinema Foundation (FCF) has sold the rights for 64 Iranian films to international customers since the beginning of President Hassan Rouhani's first term in office (in 2013), said the foundation's managing director.

Alireza Tabesh added the rights included those pertaining to screening the flicks in movie theaters, broadcasting them on TV, sharing them on the Internet, distributing their copies and showing them during flights, Mehr News Agency reported.

The contracts for selling the rights of the films to foreign companies were signed following the decision by the 11th Iranian government to promote art diplomacy and interactions with other countries in the field of cinema, he said.

Tabesh noted that the rights for 17 Iranian features films have been sold to Emirati, Turkish, Omani, Qatari and Indian airlines. They include 'Mina's Choice' by Kamal Tabrizi, 'Azar, Shahdokht, Parviz and Others' by Behrouz Afkhami, 'Tajrish... An Unfinished Story' by Pourya Azarbayjani, 'Tragedy' by Azita Moguie, 'Colorful Island' by Khosrow Sinaei, 'Houra' by Gholam-Reza Saqarchian and 'A house on 41st St.' by Hamid-Reza Qorbani.

The other films were 'The Long Farewell' by Farza Motamen, 'The Dream of Water' by Farhad Mehranfar, 'So Close, So Far' by Reza Mirkarimi, 'Trapped' by Parviz Shahbazi, 'Taken' by Bijan Mirbagheri, 'Bench Cinema' by Mohammad Rahmanian, 'Night Shift' by Niki Karimi, 'Sensitive Floor' by Kamal Tabrizi and 'Ghashang & Farang'by Vahid Mousaeian.

He said FCF has made arrangements to screen a limited number of Iranian features in five countries‌ including Australia, Italy, Germany, Canada and the US. He put the number of the flicks at eight, adding they include 'Reclamation' by Ali Ghaffari, 'Tragedy', 'The Love Story' by Ahmad Ramezan-Zadeh,‌ 'A house on 41st St.', 'Taken', 'Cyanide' by Behrouz Shoaibi, 'Bench Cinema' and 'Night Shift'.

Tabesh said his foundation has also sold television rights for 25 Iranian flicks to Slovakia, Albania, Brazil, Bosnia, Turkey, Tunisia, Romania, Croatia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Vietnam, India and Bangladesh.

He added the rights of 21 films have been sold to foreign firms for online broadcast.