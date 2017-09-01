Uruguay, Argentina finish goalless in South American qualifiers

Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi (R) and Luis Suarez pose wearing jerseys to promote their countries joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup before the goalless draw in Montevideo, Uruguay, on August 31, 2017. REUTERS

Uruguay and Argentina drew 0-0 in an uninspiring but hotly contested World Cup qualifier in Montevideo on Thursday, a result that leaves both sides still needing points to guarantee a place at Russia 2018.

The home side had the better of the first half and Argentina was on top during the second period but neither team posed much of a goal threat in a typically tense encounter, Eurosport reported.

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli made his disappointment clear with the result.

"We played against a side that was always trying to shut us down ... It’s a bitter taste not winning," he told reporters, adding that his side must be "more aggressive" in the final third of the field when they play last-placed Venezuela next week.

The draw means Argentina lies in fifth place in the South American qualifying table with 23 points, behind Chile on goal difference.

Uruguay, which has now gone six games without a win, is a point above Chile in third.

The top four teams qualify automatically for Russia 2018 and the fifth-placed side goes into a playoff against a rival from the Oceania confederation.