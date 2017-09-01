RSS
0501 GMT September 01, 2017

Published: 0232 GMT September 01, 2017

Iran's 'Malaria' wins two awards at Russian fest

Iran's 'Malaria' wins two awards at Russian fest

Iranian feature film titled 'Malaria', co-directed by Parviz Shahbazi and Masoud Radaei, won two prizes at at the 10th International Film Festival 'East&West', in Orenburg, Russia.

The film won the 'Best Film' and 'Best Actress Performance' awards at the filmfest, Mehr News Agency reported.

'Best Actress Performance' went to Saghar Qana'at.

The cast of the flick included Qana'at, Saeid Soheili, Azarakhsh Farahani and Azadeh Namdari.

Malaria narrates the story of a young woman who elopes with her fiancé to Tehran. To cover her tracks, she tells her father she has been kidnapped. With her family in hot pursuit, the couple takes up with a band of bohemian street musicians and forms an elaborate plan for a more permanent escape. Mixing real-life on-the-streets footage with a tense lovers-on-the-run drama, Festival alum Shahbazi crafts a lively look at the cultural clashes that exist deep within Iranian society.

The feature film made its international debut at the 73rd Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

Receiving the award, Radaei said, "The true winners and heroes are the peaceful people of Iran and the proud youths of the country such as Martyr Mohsen Hojaji, to whom I offer the award."

Martyr Hojaji was a member of an Iranian advisory team who was beheaded by Daesh terrorists in Syria.

   
Resource: Mehr News Agency
