Iran's five-month imports top $19b

Iran imported 48.041 million tons of goods, worth $19.442 billion, in the five months to August 22.

This indicates a growth of 16.49 percent in terms of value compared to the figure for the same five months last year, said a report by Iranian Customs Administration, according to Trend News Agency.

Average price per ton of imported goods in the mentioned period was around $1,367 — indicating a rise of 8.84 percent year-on-year.

The top imported item was rice with imports reaching $963 million in the five-month period.

Corn fodder ($612 million), cars with 1,500-2,000 cc engines ($515 million), auto parts ($434 million) and soybean meal ($410 million) ranked after rice as the main imported goods during the five-month period.

China was the main exporter of goods to Iran in the mentioned period with imports reaching $4.256 billion.

After China, the UAE ($3.341 billion), South Korea ($1.346 billion), India ($1.266 billion) and Turkey ($1.138 billion) were largest exporters of goods to Iran.