Central Bank of Croatia keen on boosting Iran ties

Governor of Central Bank of Croatia said that the biggest bank of the country is seeking to develop and deepen relations with Iran.

In a meeting with Central Bank of Iran Governor Valliollah Seif, Boris Vujčić said that the two countries have a good record of cooperation in throughout history, but commercial and economic relations are not at an acceptable level and should be improved, IRNA reported.

Describing exports as the main impetus for economic growth in Croatia, he said that currently the country has desirable economic growth, which is a double-digit figure.

Vujčić further said that visits by delegations from Iranian companies to his country provide a suitable opportunity for broadening cooperation.

Seif referred to extensive political ties between the two countries and called for developing banking relations between the two sides.

Pointing to the desirable standards of Croatian banking system, he said that Iran is keen on forging suitable relations with that country's banks.

Describing banking ties as prerequisite to economic relations, he said that banks from both countries can have cooperation in various forms such as joint investment and setting up branches.

Iran welcomes boosting cooperation between the two countries, he said, noting that at present, there are capacities for promoting collaboration.

Seif also hoped that Iranian traders' upcoming visit to Croatia would help enhance economic and trade relations.

He said that Croatian banks can first shape their brokerage relations with Iran's state-run banks and then promote communications with other Iranian banks.

Seif noted that further acquaintance of conditions in Iran will help foster commercial cooperation between the two countries.

Lack of familiarity about Iranian banking system has prompted countries such as Croatia to develop mentalities about Iranian banks' compliance with international standards, he said, noting that Iranian banks are working hard to keep up with international standards.