Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has requested an 11-percent hike in its budget for acquiring exploration and upstream development-stage assets in fiscal 2018-19 (April-March) as the country is looking at opportunities in Iran, Russia and the US, a ministry official said Friday.

In a plan submitted Thursday to the Ministry of Finance, METI has asked for a 60.9-billion-yen ($552.8 million) budget for exploration and upstream oil and natural gas assets in fiscal 2018-19 — up 10.5 percent from the 55.1-billion-yen budget in the previous year, Platts reported.

The requested increase in the budget came at a time when Japanese companies are looking at upstream tender opportunities in Iran, as well as considering explorations and surveys in Russia, as well as studying US shale assets, the official said.

In a related development, METI has earmarked 150-billion-yen budget to support Japanese companies' acquisitions of foreign upstream companies via state-owned Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp., the official said.

An amendment to a Jogmec law — which came into effect in November 2016 — allows it provide financial support to domestic companies for the acquisition of stakes in, or the whole of, foreign upstream companies, as well as provide Japanese companies with additional financial support through the development stage of their projects.

Jogmec can now also acquire shares in state-owned national oil companies. Earlier, Jogmec did not provide any financing for Japanese companies' projects that were at the development stage, except for providing loan guarantees for the development costs.

For fiscal 2018-19, METI has requested a 26.5 percent increase in its budget used to enhance relationships with oil and gas producers such as Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi — Japan's top two crude suppliers — for ensuring stable supplies to 4.3 billion yens, the official said.