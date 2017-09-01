RSS
0501 GMT September 01, 2017

Published: 0321 GMT September 01, 2017

Iran envoy encourages more cooperation of French firms with Tehran

Iran envoy encourages more cooperation of French firms with Tehran

French companies could guarantee their long-term cooperation with Tehran by investing in and transferring state-of-art technologies to Iran, said Iran's ambassador to France on Thursday.

Ali Ahani was speaking in a meeting organized by France's largest employer federation, MEDEF (Mouvement des Entreprises de France) in Paris which was also attended by representatives of over 100 French companies as well as French Ambassador to Iran Bruno Foucher, IRNA reported.

Ahani underlined that in order to guarantee long-term cooperation, French firms should invest on joint ventures and transfer technology to Iran.

Expressing satisfaction over expansion of Iran-France relations, Ahani hailed MEDEF's 'conscientiously made efforts and initiatives' to expand economic ties with Tehran amid mounting pressures and threats.

On August 1, Chairman of the French-Iranian Trade Promotion Center (CPCFI) Mohsen Rashidi said French companies are eagerly looking for investment opportunities in the Iranian market, as the country today is in a position to choose from amongst an array of trade offers.

In such an atmosphere, it is possible for Iran to establish effective relations with the world and benefit from opportunities to expand ties in every sector, Rashidi said.

   
