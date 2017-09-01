Armenia to construct free economic zone on border with Iran

Armenia plans to begin construction of a free economic zone in the southern town of Meghri on the border with Iran in November, its Economic Development and Investment Minister Suren Karayan said on Thursday.

Earlier this month Suren Karayan and Iranian President's Advisor and Secretary of Free Trade Zones Coordination Council Akbar Torkan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to broaden cooperation between Iran's Aras and Armenia's Meghri free trade zones, ARKA reported.

The agreement is meant to step up potentials of cooperation between the free trade zones of the two countries.

The establishment of the free economic zone in Meghri is estimated to cost $32 million, of which $28 million are capital expenditure.

The free economic zone is to create 2,500 jobs and increase Armenian exports by 30 percent.

According to the Armenian government, the main purpose of the free economic zone is to help boost trade and economic relations with Iran and other countries of the region, help the development of the southern Armenian province of Syunik, as well as position Armenia as a link between Iran and members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and Georgia.

Earlier this week, an advisor to the head of the North Caucasus Development Corporation said that Development of Russian ports in the Caspian Sea will attract investors from Iran to North Caucasus.

Nurali Rezvanov added, "Iranian investors will be coming to the region, as Caspian ports are developed and trade relations with Iran and Middle Eastern countries are deepened."

He added, that many joint Russian-Iranian enterprises in Russia's Astrakhan Region demonstrate the trend. The advisor noted that China is also taking interest in the direction, as Silk Road project progresses.

According to Rezvanov, it takes time and effort to get investors involved.

"It is necessary to bring investors and convince them. Still, it is a fact that the foreign business is interested. I also think it is necessary to engage local (investors) as well," he said.

The strategy for development of Russian ports in the Caspian Sea and railroad and highway links to them until 2030 was submitted for the Russian government's consideration in July 2017.

The project will be implemented after a respective roadmap is developed and adopted.