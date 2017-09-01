RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0502 GMT September 01, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199762
Published: 0342 GMT September 01, 2017

IAEA report on Iran military sites puts US to shame: Analyst

IAEA report on Iran military sites puts US to shame: Analyst

A political analyst says the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s refusal to inspect Iran's military sites is a “significant development,” adding that it will "put the United States to shame" and further isolate President Donald Trump’s administration with respect to the Iran's nuclear agreement with world powers.

"There is nothing surprising about this report except that the IAEA officials have apparently refused to be bullied by the US in light of recent visit to Vienna by the US ambassador to the UN, [Nikki Haley], who tried to push the IAEA to ask for inspection of Iran’s military sites and now the IAEA clearly says that there is no need for that, there is no justification,” Kaveh Afrasiabi told Press TV in an interview on Friday.

“And in addition to the report itself, we have these anonymous high officials of the IAEA putting a spin by saying that the US administration wants to go and tear up the agreement, they can do that, but they cannot manipulate the agency for that purpose,” he added.

An IAEA official said the agency was not going to inspect Iran's military sites despite US pressures to do so. The comments came after the UN nuclear watchdog once again verified Iran's compliance with the nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in its latest report on Thursday.

   
KeyWords
IAEA
military
Iran
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1482 sec