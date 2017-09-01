RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0501 GMT September 01, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199765
Published: 0444 GMT September 01, 2017

Eid al-Adha great opportunity for Muslims to unite: Activist

Eid al-Adha great opportunity for Muslims to unite: Activist

An activist believes Eid al-Adha (the Feast of the Sacrifice) is a great opportunity for Muslims around the globe to unite and stop the ongoing “havoc” in the Islamic world.

“It is a great opportunity for all Muslims to open to each other, to listen to their problems and solve [them] in a way that benefit the Muslim Ummah. So it is a great opportunity for Muslims to forgive and sit together and listen to their problems and do not let others interfere in their affairs which has made a division among Muslims,” Hussein Dirani told Press TV in an interview on Friday.

Eid al-Adha is an important festival on the Islamic calendar which marks the climax of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

During the festivities, Muslims pay tribute to Prophet Abraham's submission to the divine order of sacrificing his son.

   
KeyWords
Eid al-Adha
Muslims
opportunity
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1150 sec