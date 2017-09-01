Eid al-Adha great opportunity for Muslims to unite: Activist

An activist believes Eid al-Adha (the Feast of the Sacrifice) is a great opportunity for Muslims around the globe to unite and stop the ongoing “havoc” in the Islamic world.

“It is a great opportunity for all Muslims to open to each other, to listen to their problems and solve [them] in a way that benefit the Muslim Ummah. So it is a great opportunity for Muslims to forgive and sit together and listen to their problems and do not let others interfere in their affairs which has made a division among Muslims,” Hussein Dirani told Press TV in an interview on Friday.

Eid al-Adha is an important festival on the Islamic calendar which marks the climax of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

During the festivities, Muslims pay tribute to Prophet Abraham's submission to the divine order of sacrificing his son.