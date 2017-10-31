RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1046 GMT October 31, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 203471
Published: 0756 GMT October 31, 2017

Zarif, Lavrov talk on phone ahead of trilateral summit

Zarif, Lavrov talk on phone ahead of trilateral summit
EBRAHIM NOROOZI/AP

Foreign ministers of Iran and Russia, Mohammad-Javad Zarif and Sergei Lavrov discussed bilateral issues on the phone on Tuesday, one day before the Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan summit meeting in Tehran.

The talks came ahead of the trilateral summit meeting of Iran, Russia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Tehran, IRNA reported.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Russia's Vladimir Putin and the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are expected to discuss political, economic, cultural and humanitarian issues during their meeting.

Some bilateral meetings have also been scheduled between the officials from the three countries.

The first trilateral summit was held in August 2016 in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

Rouhani and Putin last met on March 28, 2017 at the Kremlin. The two have met nine times in Iran, Russia and at international forums.

   
KeyWords
Mohammad-Javad Zarif
Sergei Lavrov
Tehran
Iran
Russia
Azerbaijan
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0552 sec