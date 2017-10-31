Zarif, Lavrov talk on phone ahead of trilateral summit

Foreign ministers of Iran and Russia, Mohammad-Javad Zarif and Sergei Lavrov discussed bilateral issues on the phone on Tuesday, one day before the Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan summit meeting in Tehran.

The talks came ahead of the trilateral summit meeting of Iran, Russia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Tehran, IRNA reported.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Russia's Vladimir Putin and the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are expected to discuss political, economic, cultural and humanitarian issues during their meeting.

Some bilateral meetings have also been scheduled between the officials from the three countries.

The first trilateral summit was held in August 2016 in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

Rouhani and Putin last met on March 28, 2017 at the Kremlin. The two have met nine times in Iran, Russia and at international forums.