Iran-Iraq borders safest in region: Iran MP

Due to the common culture and religion, the borders of Iran and Iraq are the safest ones in the region, said Head of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi.

Boroujerdi also praised the role of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and religious authority in fighting terrorism while visiting the western borders with Iraq to investigate their conditions close to Arbaeen, IRNA reported.

He also thanked the Iraqi officials for cooperation with the Iranian pilgrims.

According to the Iranian officials, the number of Iranian pilgrims to attend the religious rituals of Arbaeen in Iraq would hit 2.5 million people this year. Last year two million Iranians took part in the event.

Arbaeen, falling on November 9 this year, is a Shia Muslim religious observance that occurs forty days after the Day of Ashura to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the third Imam of Shia Muslims.

Each year, pilgrims, mainly from Iraq and Iran, travel long routes on foot to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located.

Last year, around 20 million pilgrims from all over the world gathered in Karbala on Arbaeen.