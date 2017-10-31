RSS
News ID: 203476
Published: 1012 GMT October 31, 2017

Iran: No renegotiation on nuclear deal, defense issues

IRNA

Secretary of Iran's National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said on Tuesday that Iran will not renegotiate the nuclear deal, or its defense issues.

Shamkhani, who was speaking to reporters at Iran's Press Exhibition in Tehran, said, “Besides the fact that Iran has practically shown it is abiding by the deal, the International Atomic Energy Agancy has verified it eight times, too,” IRNA reported.

Iran and major world powers signed the nuclear deal in 2015 under which Iran accepted to curb its nuclear activities in exchange for sanction relief. However, the US President Donald Trump has claimed that he would cancel the deal or put it to re-negotiation.

“We will not renegotiate any article of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), whatsoever, and there would be no more talks on the defense issues, under any circumstances,” Shamkhani said.

“Talks on Iran's missile program is over and we will supply our needs within our domestic capabilities,” he said.

The 23rd Press Exhibition began on October 27 in Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Grounds (Mosalla) in Tehran and runs until November 2.

   
