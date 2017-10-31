Envoy urges Iran, India to boost cinema cooperation

Iranian ambassador in New Delhi called for increasing cinema cooperation between Iran and India.

“'Despite cultural similarities between the two countries, scant attention has been paid to both countries' capacities in producing films jointly,” Qolamreza Ansari said on Tuesday addressing a ceremony marking the first Guwahati International Film Festival (GIFF), IRNA reported.

He urged the state and private sectors to take steps in producing joint films.

“Iran and India can rely on positive aspects of their social, political and economic grounds to foster joint cinema cooperation” he added.

“Guwahati International Film Festival 2017 (GIFF) is the first ever international film festival to be held in Assam, India and is being organized by Jyoti Chitraban (Film Studio) Society with the support of State Government of Assam, India in association with Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute,” according to GIFF website.

The festival is underway at Guwahati, Assam in two venues: Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra and Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio.