At least 14 dead as blast rocks foreign embassy district in Kabul

Afghan policemen carry an injuried after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan October 31, 2017 © Mohammad Ismail / Reuters

A loud blast shook windows and doors in an area of the Afghan capital Kabul where many foreign embassies and government departments are based, Reuters reporters heard on Tuesday.

The suicide bomber detonated an explosive device inside Kabul's 'Green Zone' in the vicinity of the Australian Embassy.

Afghanistan's Health Ministry has confirmed 14 people have been killed and 13 wounded in the blast, according to Tolo, RT reported.

Daesh terrorists claimed responsibility for the explosion. The Daesh-affiliated Amaq news agency said an attacker used an explosive vest to target Kabul's diplomatic quarter.