RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1046 GMT October 31, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 203481
Published: 1203 GMT October 31, 2017

At least 14 dead as blast rocks foreign embassy district in Kabul

At least 14 dead as blast rocks foreign embassy district in Kabul
Afghan policemen carry an injuried after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan October 31, 2017 © Mohammad Ismail / Reuters

A loud blast shook windows and doors in an area of the Afghan capital Kabul where many foreign embassies and government departments are based, Reuters reporters heard on Tuesday.

The suicide bomber detonated an explosive device inside Kabul's 'Green Zone' in the vicinity of the Australian Embassy.

Afghanistan's Health Ministry has confirmed 14 people have been killed and 13 wounded in the blast, according to Tolo, RT reported.

Daesh terrorists claimed responsibility for the explosion. The Daesh-affiliated Amaq news agency said an attacker used an explosive vest to target Kabul's diplomatic quarter.

   
KeyWords
Afghan
blast
Kabul
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0564 sec