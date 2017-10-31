The Bank of Japan keeps its monetary policy steady

Japan's economy has grown for six consecutive quarters with the momentum likely to sustain, but the country's two percent inflation target remains elusive.

The Bank of Japan said Tuesday it is holding its monetary policy steady, even as its peers in the US and Europe begin to wind down stimulus, CNBC wrote.

The central bank said in a statement after its two-day meeting that it is maintaining the short-term interest rate at minus 0.1 percent and the target for the 10-year government bond yield at zero percent.

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. local time to explain the policy decision.

In an outlook report accompanying the latest monetary policy statement, the BoJ said it is maintaining its forecast for inflation to hit two percent in the fiscal year 2019/2020. But it now expects core consumer prices to grow 0.8 percent in the fiscal year 2017/2018, lower than the previous projection of 1.1 percent.

Consumer prices are expected to be up by 1.8 percent in fiscal year 2018/2019, unchanged from the previous forecast, BoJ added.

With inflation in Japan remaining moderate, the country's central bank is in no hurry to tighten its monetary policy, analysts said before the release of BOJ's statement.