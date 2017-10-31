IRGC Chief: Range of Iran missiles sufficient

Although Iran has the capability to extend the range of its long-range missiles, the current ones with a range of 2,000 kilometers are sufficient to fulfill the country’s purposes, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Tehran on Tuesday, Major General Jafari said the 2,000-km range for Iran’s missiles is deemed to be sufficient because “most of American interests and forces” lie within this range, Tasnim News Agency reported.

He also added that Iran’s Leader has restricted the range of ballistic missiles manufactured in the country to 2,000 kilometers.

Describing the country’s defense and missile capabilities as an asset, the top general warned the enemies of the high costs of infuriating the Iranian nation.

However, Jafari said he didn’t believe there would be any war between Iran and the US.

“They know that if they begin a war between Iran and the United States, they will definitely be the main losers and their victory will by no means be guaranteed,” he said. “Therefore, they won’t start a war.”

Last week, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in a gathering of new Army officers that vigorous efforts to boost Iran’s power is a non-negotiable issue, warning that the enemies attempt to counter Iran’s national might, because they see this as a nuisance.

The adversaries are opposed to the enhancement of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s power in the region and beyond, because such power constitutes the “strategic depth of the Islamic Establishment,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The US administration already sanctioned Iran for test-firing a ballistic missile in February.

On Thursday, the US House of Representatives voted to put new sanctions on Iran for its pursuit of long-range ballistic missiles.

Iran long has insisted its ballistic missiles are for defensive purposes. It suffered a barrage of Scud missiles fired by Iraq after dictator Saddam Hussein launched an eight-year war with his neighbor in the 1980s that killed 1 million people.