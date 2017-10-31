Rouhani: US plans to sow discord among Iranians

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that US administration’ stance on Iran’s historic nuclear deal is a plot by Washington to sow discord and divisiveness about the economic growth of the country among Iranians.

Rouhani made the remarks following a meeting with Iranian Judiciary Chief Sadeq Larijani and Iranian Parliament speaker Ali Larijani on Monday.

The US president Donald Trump on October 13 refused to formally certify that Iran was complying with the 2015 nuclear deal and warned that he might ultimately terminate the agreement.

While Trump did not pull Washington out of the nuclear deal, he gave the US Congress 60 days to decide whether to reimpose economic sanctions against Tehran that were lifted under the pact.

Reimposing sanctions would put the US at odds with other signatories to the accord and the European Union.

Rouhani said that only a handful of countries, including Israel, have showed support for Trump’s move while the rest of the world are strongly against it.

The other parties to the accord have all reaffirmed their commitment to the deal and urged the United States not to back out.

Iran and P5+1 group – the US, Britain, Germany, France, Russia and China –signed the deal on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016. Under the JCPOA, Iran undertook to put limitations on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.

US scientists’ letter to Congress

More than 90 top US nuclear scientists have written a letter to the US Congress, demanding that it protect the nuclear agreement.

In the letter, the scientists said the lawmakers must ensure that the US remains committed to the agreement. They say renegotiating the deal is an unrealistic objective.

The letter also outlined certain strategies that could address US complaints regarding the landmark nuclear accord. The signatories include a designer of the hydrogen bomb and all three winners of this year’s Nobel Prize in physics.

President Rouhani also touched upon the ongoing crises in the region and called on regional countries to try and resolve their problems via dialogue in order to avoid foreign interference.

He added that the US and its allies are constantly attempting to spread terrorism and generate “insecurity and instability” in the Middle East. He went on to note that the West also creates disagreements among regional countries to bolster their weapons sales.

“We believe that regional issues must be solved by the countries of the region,” he stressed. "Attempts by the global arrogance to change the geographical borders in the Middle East have all proved futile," he added.

Plans on investment

President Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, and Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani also discussed the latest domestic and international developments during the Monday meeting, and weigh up plans to facilitate the process of investment in the country.

In the meeting, “good decisions have been made to better attract investment, particularly by the Iranian entrepreneurs abroad,” the president said, adding that all investors and entrepreneurs should be able to enjoy the economic opportunities in Iran.