Kremlin: Syria, oil high on Putin's agenda in Iran

AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), Iranian President Hassan Rohani (L), and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at their meeting in Baku in August 2016.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to discuss the conflict in Syria and energy cooperation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei when he visits Tehran on Wednesday, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

“Syria-related issues will be on the agenda of the Russian-Iranian bilateral talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters. He did not elaborate, Reuters reported.

Russia and Iran back President Bashar al-Assad’s government in Syria's more than six-year war, while the United States and Turkey back differing armed-groups.

Putin will also hold trilateral talks with Rohani and Azerbaijani President llham Aliyev during his working visit to Tehran, Peskov said.

It will be the second meeting in such a format. The first such meeting was initiated by Aliyev last August.