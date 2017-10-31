Iran begins construction of new atomic reactors

Iran broke ground at its Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday for two more atomic reactors to generate electricity.

The project kicked off in a ceremony at Iran’s southern port city of Bushehr.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi, nuclear officials from Russia, and a number of Iranian lawmakers attended the ceremony, IRNA reported.

Salehi said the first new reactor would go online in seven years, while a third would be active in nine years.

Russia will provide assistance in building the new reactors as Moscow helped bring Bushehr online in 2011. It marks the first expansion of Iran’s nuclear power industry since the 2015 nuclear agreement.

In November 2014, Nuclear Power Production and Development Company of Iran (NPPD) and Russia’s Atomstroyexport signed two contracts to work on parts of the project.

A total of $10 billion has been allocated for the construction of the two units.

The capacity of the second phase is expected to stand above 1,000 megawatts (MW). The total capacity of the two units of WWER-1,000 (Water-Water Energetic Reactor) will be 2,100 megawatts.