'Jameotavarikh' listed on UNESCO Memory of the World Register

Iranian book 'Jameotavarikh', written by Khajeh Rashideddin Fazlollah, was registered at UNESCO's Memory of the World Register.

Head of Iran National Library and Archives (INLA) Ashraf Boroujerdi said that 'Jameotavarikh' is a window to cultural Iran which extends far beyond its political borders, ISNA reported.

Director General of Historical Records Office Farhad Nazari said that the historical book has several versions each of which are maintained in different libraries in the world, adding that the registered one is kept Tehran's Golestan Palace Museum.

'Jameotavarikh' is the tenth Iranian work that has been registered in this list. Other books on the list are 'Khamseh' composed by Nezami Ganjavi (c. 1141-1209 CE), 'At-Tafhim' written by Abu Rayhan Biruni (973-1048 CE), 'Masalek Al Mamalek' and 'Bayasanghori Shâhnâmeh' (Prince Bayasanghor's Book of the Kings).

In addition, UNESCO on Monday added 78 nominations to its Memory of the World heritage program, including diplomatic records of Korean envoys to Japan and three ancient stone monuments north of Tokyo.