RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1044 GMT October 31, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 203490
Published: 0304 GMT October 31, 2017

'Jameotavarikh' listed on UNESCO Memory of the World Register

'Jameotavarikh' listed on UNESCO Memory of the World Register

Iranian book 'Jameotavarikh', written by Khajeh Rashideddin Fazlollah, was registered at UNESCO's Memory of the World Register.

Head of Iran National Library and Archives (INLA) Ashraf Boroujerdi said that 'Jameotavarikh' is a window to cultural Iran which extends far beyond its political borders, ISNA reported.

Director General of Historical Records Office Farhad Nazari said that the historical book has several versions each of which are maintained in different libraries in the world, adding that the registered one is kept Tehran's Golestan Palace Museum.

'Jameotavarikh' is the tenth Iranian work that has been registered in this list. Other books on the list are 'Khamseh' composed by Nezami Ganjavi (c. 1141-1209 CE), 'At-Tafhim' written by Abu Rayhan Biruni (973-1048 CE), 'Masalek Al Mamalek' and 'Bayasanghori Shâhnâmeh' (Prince Bayasanghor's Book of the Kings).

In addition, UNESCO on Monday added 78 nominations to its Memory of the World heritage program, including diplomatic records of Korean envoys to Japan and three ancient stone monuments north of Tokyo.

   
KeyWords
Jameotavarikh
UNESCO
Memory of the World
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0676 sec