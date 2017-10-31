RSS
1046 GMT October 31, 2017

Published: 0307 GMT October 31, 2017

India seeks to boost cinematic cooperation with Iran

Iran's ambassador to India called for increasing cooperation in the cinema sector between the two countries.

Speaking at the First Guwahati International Film Festival (GIFF), Gholamreza Ansari further said on Tuesday that despite cultural similarities between the two countries, little attention has been paid to the capacities of Iran and India in the joint production of films.

He urged the state and private sectors to take steps to produce films jointly, IRNA wrote.

Iran and India can rely on the positive aspects of their social, political and economic grounds in cooperating in the cinema sector, he added.

"GIFF 2017 is the first international film festival to be held in Assam, India and is being organized by Jyoti Chitraban (Film Studio) Society with the support of the State Government of Assam, India in association with Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute," according to GIFF website.

The festival is underway at Guwahati, Assam at two venues: Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra and Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio.

   
