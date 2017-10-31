Iran's 'In the Crosshairs' receives special award in Indonesia

Iranian animation 'In the Crosshairs', directed by Marzieh Kheirkhah, won the special award at CRAFT International Animation Festival in Indonesia.

Produced by the Sooreh University in Tehran, the animation uses sand/powder technique in production, craft.web.id reported.

The animation has participated in Southeast Asia Competition of Digital and Non-Digital Animation section. The Indonesian festival was held from October 24 to 28 in Java, Indonesia.

More than 300 movies from 55 countries on all continents took part in the first edition of CRAFT International Animation Festival.

The basic idea of the CRAFT International Animation Festival is to create a counterbalance to — dominant in this part of the world — 3D animation by consulting the Indonesian audience (especially young artists) with classic animation techniques (by meeting with artists, workshop, screenings), as well as to create a platform combining traditional methods (analog animation art/a materials-focused practice) with digital tools.

The objective of the festival is to show the limitless possibilities of animation and the widening the visual awareness of young artists; stimulate their imagination and curiosity to inspire them in their own original projects.