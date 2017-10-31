Iraq gains first foothold at Kurdish frontier with Turkey

Iraqi troops deployed on Tuesday at one of the main land crossings with Turkey, gaining a foothold at the Kurdish-held frontier for the first time in decades.

Iraq's entire land border with Turkey is located inside the Kurdish semiautonomous region, and has been controlled by the Kurds since before the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

But since the Kurds staged a secession referendum last month that Baghdad considers illegal, the central government has demanded a presence at all border crossing points, Reuters wrote.

The Iraqis set up positions between the Turkish and the Iraqi Kurdish checkpoints at the border crossing between the Turkish town of Habur and the Iraqi Kurdish town of Fish-Khabur, a security source in Baghdad said.

Vehicles crossing the border would now be subject to three checks – by Turks, Iraqi forces and the Kurds.

"Habur border gate has been handed over to the central government as of this morning," Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told members of his ruling AK Party in Parliament in Ankara.

Officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said they had not relinquished control of the crossing. Discussions were ongoing to allow Iraqi "oversight" at the border, Hoshyar Zebari, a former Iraqi foreign minister now working as an advisor to the KRG, said.

An Iraqi official showed Reuters pictures of the Iraqi flag being raised at the border gate, where Iraqi and Turkish soldiers were deployed and Turkish flags also hoisted.

The issue of control of the border crossing is of crucial importance for the landlocked Kurdish region. The Fish-Khabur crossing is the site of the main oil export pipeline for northern Iraq, and crude exports through it are the principal source of funds for the Kurds.

The balance of power between Iraqi central government forces and the Kurdish region has been transformed since the Kurds staged their referendum on September 25.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi ordered military forces to recapture all territory held by the Kurds outside the borders of their region, and most of it was retook this month within a matter of days.

Baghdad is also demanding control of all border crossings with Turkey and Iran. Zebari, the Kurdish government advisor, said the Kurds were prepared to accept "Iraqis at the airports and border posts to have oversight, to make sure everyone is in compliance", but any such presence must be achieved through negotiations, not force.