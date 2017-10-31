Iran Air Force launches large-scale drills

Iran’s Air Force on Tuesday started maneuvers in central Isfahan Province recruiting the service of all the bases under its command throughout the country.

Dozens of the Air Force’s Sukho-24, F-4, F-5, F-7, F-14, MiG-29, and Saeqeh fighter bombers participated in the two-day drills, alongside interceptor and refueling aircraft, as well as manned and unmanned reconnaissance planes, Boeing 707 and 747 cargo planes, and logistical aircraft.

F-7 warplanes fired smart bombs, long-range missiles with pinpoint accuracy, and homegrown rockets on the first day, Brigadier General Massoud Rouzkhosh, the spokesman for the drills said.

According to Rouzkhosh, F-5 fighter jets and homegrown Saeqeh jets also dropped 500-pound bombs on various targets in the operation zone.

The Air Force will drill air-to-surface and surface-to-air firing, and test-fire highly-destructive air-to-air munitions, as well as to practice aerial fire control and surveillance.

The missiles to be used are of the laser-guided, television-guided, radar-guided, and thermal types.

Speaking upon the launch of the exercises, Rouzkhosh said that the drills would first witness flying of manned and unmanned surveillance aircraft, which would gather and relay information from predetermined targets.

Rouzkhosh said the exercises carry the message of security, stability, friendship, and lasting peace for the countries of the region.

Iran says its military doctrine is one of deterrence and would only be used in combat if the country is attacked.

Press TV and Tasnim News Agency contributed to the story.