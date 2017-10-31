Asian imports of Iranian oil hit highest in six months

Imports of Iranian crude by major buyers in Asia rose in September for a third consecutive month to their highest since March, boosted by a surge in purchases in China and South Korea.

China, India, South Korea and Japan imported slightly more than 1.9 million barrels per day (mbd) in September — up 5.1 percent from a year earlier — government and ship-tracking data showed. Their imports rose nearly 20 percent from August, Reuters reported.

Still, purchases from the Asian buyers remain below highs reached earlier this year and last year as Tehran ramped up exports following the lifting of economic sanctions.

Imports by the Asian buyers, which take the bulk of Iran's oil exports, are likely to fall in coming weeks as shipments bound for the region have dropped below 1.5 mbd for October, a person with knowledge of Iran's tanker loading schedules told Reuters.

Chinese imports from Iran in September rose nearly 60 percent from a year ago to about 784,000 bpd — down from August when China imported the highest monthly amount since 2006, according to data on Reuters Eikon.

South Korea's imports rose by nearly a quarter to just over 504,000 bpd — a five-month high. India's imports fell by a third to 415,400 bpd.

Imports to Japan, which announced official figures on Tuesday, were down by more than 30 percent at a bit less than 216,000 bpd.

A Reuters poll showed on Tuesday that oil will likely rally into 2018 with periods of volatility as an anticipated extension of OPEC-led output restrictions offsets higher US production.

Analysts raised their crude price projections, the survey showed, as expectations of an output cut extension were buoyed by comments from officials in Saudi Arabia.

"Rumors of extension, expansion or erosion (of the OPEC supply deal) could all impact prices and markets will be closely watching any statements from the upcoming meeting," said Ashley Petersen of Stratas Advisors.

"Assuming, as we do, that the deal is extended through 2018, then actual levels of compliance will be a big factor in rebalancing through next year," she said.

OPEC compliance stands above a high 80 percent currently.

OPEC's next meeting is in November, where the group and other producers including Russia are expected to prolong the output cuts of about 1.8 mbd beyond the current deadline at the end of March 2018.

The survey of 35 analysts predicted Brent would average $53.25 per barrel in 2017, up from last month's $52.60 forecast. Brent crude futures have gained about 17 percent over the past two months and has averaged $53 this year.

Brent was forecast to average $55.71 in 2018, the poll showed.

Some analysts said new sanctions would not lead to a substantial curbing of Iranian exports because Europe and Russia were unlikely to back them.

The poll forecast US light crude would average $50.21 barrel in 2017 and $52.50 in 2018.

Analysts expect oil demand growth for the remainder of 2017 and in 2018 to average about 1.5 million to 1.7 million barrels per day, mainly driven by Asian nations such as China and India.

A rise in oil prices could encourage higher US shale output, which has widened the gap between WTI and Brent futures.

The premium of Brent to US light crude has grown to its widest since August 2015, at about $7 a barrel, so US crude can compete more effectively in Europe and Asia.

US exports have hit record highs this year and this trend is expected to continue.

"US crude exports will likely continue to grow over the next years and Asia is the hottest battleground for market share. We expect US crude flows toward Asia will expand," said Daniela Corsini, commodity market economist at Intesa Sanpaolo in Milan.