1045 GMT October 31, 2017

News ID: 203504
Published: 0358 GMT October 31, 2017

Kane trains for Spurs, Bale to miss Tottenham clash

Kane trains for Spurs, Bale to miss Tottenham clash
Harry Kane took part in Tottenham training on Tuesday morning as he bids to prove his fitness ahead of tonight's Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

Kane missed Spurs' defeat at Manchester United on Saturday with a hamstring injury but showed no visible sign of discomfort during a light session at Hotspur Way, Eurosport reported.

The striker was able to complete some short sprints and basic passing drills while at one point he made a hand gesture appearing to suggest he felt fine.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid confirmed that Gareth Bale will not feature against his former club.

The Welshman has been left out of the squad, as expected, for the Group H match at Wembley.

Bale will remain in Madrid to continue his rehabilitation from a calf injury, which he picked up in the 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Defender Raphael Varane will also miss the game, which would see Tottenham or Real through if they win, after he was taken off during the 2-1 defeat to newly promoted Girona on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas and Dani Carvajal will also be absent, though Isco has recovered from a thigh problem and is in the squad.

   
