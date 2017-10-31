Qatari minister appreciates Iran for allowing use of airspace

Qatari Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim Saif bin Ahmed al-Sulaiti said that his country is fully satisfied with Iran's permission granted to Qatar Airways to use Iran's airspace for its international flights after the row with Riyadh.

He told IRNA that Qatar is fully satisfied with Iran's approach in guiding Qatari passenger planes, because Iran's aviation industry fully observed international standards and flight safety.

All Qatari flights have been done professionally in Iran's airspace and all supervising elements have complete satisfaction on this.

He pointed to his talks with Iran's Roads and Urban Development Minister Abbas Akhoundi, and said that the two sides held good talks and are hopeful to use the trade and transport capacities of the two countries.

Al-Sulaiti underlined the need to develop aviation and naval cooperation in the region, and said that Iran and Qatar discussed the grounds for creating a transport corridor between Qatar, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan Republic through Imam Khomeini Port.

The Qatari minister said based on today's talks in Tehran, investment and mutual cooperation between Iranian and Qatari companies will increase using the capacities of the two countries.

Al-Sulaiti is in Tehran at the invitation of Akhoundi to discuss aviation, naval and port cooperation between Iran and Qatar.