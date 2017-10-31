RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1045 GMT October 31, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 203510
Published: 0405 GMT October 31, 2017

Wiesbaden weather charming as 'It Rains Slowly'

Wiesbaden weather charming as 'It Rains Slowly'

'It Rains Slowly', a short film directed by Saeed Nejati, will go on screen at Exground Film Festival in Germany.

Produced jointly by Qom Youth Cinema Society and Izmir Metropolitan Municipality, 'It Rains Slowly' narrates the story of schoolchildren in the 1980s who have in mind to help their teacher, Mehr News Agency reported.

Exground Film Festival in Wiesbaden is among Germany's top film festivals for international independent productions and is an important venue for journalists, specialized visitors and guests from the film business to meet.

The German festival is slated to be held from November 17-26 in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Many (debut) films by the world’s renowned directors had their German or European premieres in Wiesbaden.

   
KeyWords
'It Rains Slowly'
IranDaily
Wiesbaden
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0689 sec