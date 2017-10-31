Wiesbaden weather charming as 'It Rains Slowly'

'It Rains Slowly', a short film directed by Saeed Nejati, will go on screen at Exground Film Festival in Germany.

Produced jointly by Qom Youth Cinema Society and Izmir Metropolitan Municipality, 'It Rains Slowly' narrates the story of schoolchildren in the 1980s who have in mind to help their teacher, Mehr News Agency reported.

Exground Film Festival in Wiesbaden is among Germany's top film festivals for international independent productions and is an important venue for journalists, specialized visitors and guests from the film business to meet.

The German festival is slated to be held from November 17-26 in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Many (debut) films by the world’s renowned directors had their German or European premieres in Wiesbaden.