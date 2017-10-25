Iran’s missile program not negotiable at all: Shamkhani

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic would never renegotiate any of the provisions of the landmark nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), reached between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries more than two years ago.

“On defensive issue, we will not renegotiate under any circumstances,” he added. “The Islamic Republic of Iran has proved in practice that it is abiding by the agreement and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has also confirmed it eight times,” the SNSC secretary pointed out.

He emphasized that Iran would continue with strength to meet its needs in the defense sector through its domestic capabilities.

Shamkhani pointed to the US extension of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) and said such restrictions would never have any influence on the Iranian nation’s fundamental measures to defend its national identity and integrity.

On August 2, US President Donald Trump signed into law the CAATSA and imposed new sanctions on Iran over its missile tests.

The US president delivered an anti-Iran speech on October 13, in which he said he would not continue to certify Iran’s compliance with the terms of the JCPOA, reached under his predecessor Barack Obama, and warned that he might ultimately terminate the agreement.

The US Congress now has less than 60 days to decide whether to reimpose economic sanctions on Tehran that were lifted under the nuclear accord.

The other parties to the accord -- Britain, Germany, France, Russia, China and the European Union -- have all reaffirmed their commitment to it and urged the United States not to back out.

Iran missile production unaffected by sanctions: Baqeri

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri also said on Tuesday that the country’s development of its missile systems are based on domestic resources and sanctions by the hegemonic system would never affect it.

Speaking to reporters, Baqeri added that Iran’s missiles have a high accuracy and in many cases are capable of hitting their targets with pinpoint precision.

“We have repeatedly emphasized that the missiles of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been designed and manufactured only for defensive purposes and we have no intention to attack any country,” the senior commander said.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that Iran’s defense might was not up for negotiation, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities despite enemy attempts to weaken the nation.

“We have repeatedly announced, and declare once more that the country’s defensive means and power are not up for negotiation and bargaining,” the Leader stated.

The US House of Representatives, in Congress, on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to impose new sanctions against Iran's ballistic missile program. The "Iran Ballistic Missiles and International Sanctions Enforcement Act" was passed in the lower chamber of Congress with 423 votes in favor and two against.

To become law, the bill would have to pass the US Senate and be signed into law by President Trump.