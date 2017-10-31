Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan summit to boost regional peace, stability: Zarif

“Regional cooperation is very useful for the economic development of countries and peace and stability in the region,” Zarif told IRNA on Tuesday.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian and Azeri counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, respectively, are scheduled to hold a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday.

Zarif noted that the three countries have common interests, most importantly in transit and energy.

He also emphasized that the meeting between the three presidents would be an opportunity to discuss regional issues, particularly the latest developments in Syria.

In August 2016, Putin, Rouhani and Aliyev held a key tripartite summit in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, where they discussed ways of enhancing cooperation in the areas of commerce, energy, communications, transport and transit. They further exchanged views on environmental issues and the fight against terrorism.

Iran, Russia FMs discuss issues of common interest

Meanwhile, the Iranian foreign minister and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov have discussed issues of common interest.

Zarif and Lavrov held a telephone conversation on Monday ahead of the Wednesday trilateral summit in Tehran.

Syria, oil high on Putin’s agenda on Tehran visit: Kremlin

This as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters on Tuesday that the Russian president plans to hold talks with senior Iranian officials about the Syrian crisis and energy cooperation during his stay in Tehran.

“Syria-related issues will be on the agenda of the Russian-Iranian bilateral talks," Peskov said.

He added that Putin would also hold trilateral talks with Rouhani and Aliyev.