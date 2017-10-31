Syrian forces retake three districts in Dayr al-Zawr from Daesh

The Syrian forces also discovered 1,000 tons of wheat in the eastern suburban area of Muhasan on Tuesday which Daesh terrorists had hidden under the ground.

Later in the day, Russian submarine Veliky Novgorod launched three "Kalibr" missiles from Russia's Syrian naval base of Tartus in eastern Mediterranean at Daesh positions near the town of Abu Kamal in Dayr al-Zawr.

"A missile strike with three Kalibr missiles destroyed a command post with large numbers of militants and armed vehicles and also a large weapons and ammunition depot," the Russian defense ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

The statement confirmed "the destruction of all the given targets."

The developments come a day after the Syrian forces liberated al-Himidyah neighborhood in the city.

On Sunday, the Syrian forces reportedly killed at least 50 Daesh terrorists in Dayr al-Zawr and confined the Takfiris to an area between the city and the Euphrates.

Damascus broke Daesh’s siege on the city, which the group had been maintaining since 2014, when it began its campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Syria.

The terrorists seized huge swathes of land in lightning strikes after taking on the country. Syria then enlisted the assistance of Lebanon's Hezbollah and Russian aerial support, pushing the terrorists out of much of the territory under their control.

Dayr al-Zawr Province, of which the city is the capital, is the last place in the Arab country, which holds pockets of the terrorists.

US-backed so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are also closing in from the other side of the Euphrates, threatening a showdown with government troops and their allies.

Syria has warned the SDF against turning itself into the Army’s legitimate targets by interfering in the fateful Dayr al-Zawr battle.