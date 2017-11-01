Eight people dead after truck-ramming terror attack in New York (Video)

A pick-up truck has been driven the wrong way down a cycle path, mowing down people as it went.

A man driving a rented pickup truck has killed at least eight people mowing down pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path in New York. Another 11 are said to have been injured, euronews.com reported.

The incident took place at around 03:00 p.m. local time. Police were quickly on the scene. They arrested the driver after shooting him when he jumped but not before he had crashed into a school bus. Two children and two adults were hurt.

Media reports say the suspect is a 29-year-old immigrant from Uzbekistan who came to the US in 2010.

A note was reportedly found in the truck that referred to so-called Islamic State. The authorities are treating the incident as an act of terrorism.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to offer his condolences saying his thoughts were with the families of the victims.

He later added “We must not allow Daesh to return or enter our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has also condemned the attack:

“This was an act of terror and a particularly cowardly act of terror. Aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at people going about their lives with no idea what was about to hit them.”

Investigators believe the suspect acted alone stating there was no evidence of a wider plot.