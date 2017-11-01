Jaberi Ansari: Each guarantor state to set up 12 observation posts in Syria’s Idlib

Head of Iranian delegation at Astana talks Hossein Jaberi Ansari said the seventh round of talks concluded with each guarantor state agreeing to set up 12 observation posts in Syria’s Idlib.

Following the wrap-up of the seventh round of the Astana peace process with representatives from Iran, Russia, and Turkey in attendance, Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari who heads Iranian delegation at the Syrian settlement negotiations told reporters on Tuesday that each guarantor state agreed to set up 12 observation and security posts in Syria’s Idlib aimed at implementing the de-escalation agreement, MNA reported.

He added, “At the meetings, the Syrian delegation presented several reports on instances of violation of the de-escalation deal by Turkey, but the Turkish side rejected the reports and firmly stated that the country has not entered Idlib and has only stayed on the security belt.”

“The Iranian delegation called on all sides to the negotiations, including Turkey, to stay committed to the Astana de-escalation deal, and stressed that any instance of violation by the negotiating sides will be seriously addressed and dealt with accordingly,” Jaberi Ansari said.

“Since the debate on instances of violation of the de-escalation deal did not reach a definite conclusion, the talks will continue in the trilateral technical commission,” he added.

“The two documents on demining and the exchange of prisoners were not finalized due to different views of the Syrian sides, but we stressed the need for delivery of humanitarian aid to all parts of Syria in one of the paragraphs of the final statement,” Jaberi Ansari said.