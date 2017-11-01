Zarif: Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan meeting to boost regional peace, security

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif said the upcoming trilateral meeting in Tehran between Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia will provide grounds for regional cooperation to boost economic development, peace and stability in the region.

Zarif made the remarks in the 23rd Iranian International Press and News Agencies Exhibition, adding, “The three countries of Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan share mutual interests, the most important of which are transit and energy,” MNA reported.

He referred to the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev’s trip to Tehran and said, “The first joint session between the three presidents took place in Baku. As per the suggestion of Azerbaijan’s president, it was decided that the next session should be held in Tehran.”

The Iranian top diplomat said that Iran is currently working with five Caspian Sea littoral states which include Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Georgia. Regional cooperation is highly important in terms of national security and economic development. He expressed optimism that tomorrow’s meeting could prove beneficial in this regard.

“Tomorrow’s meeting is an opportunity for Iranian President Rouhani to hold bilateral talks with Putin and Aliyev and to discuss regional issues particularly Syrian crisis.

When asked about US President Donald Trump’s request to meet with Iran’s president, Zarif replied, “It wasn’t a serious request, so we paid no attention to it. This matter must be carefully evaluated. I have no regard for what the US President does.”

The main objective on the Wednesday visit of Russia’s Putin and Azerbaijan’s Aliyev to Tehran is to follow up talks on the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC).